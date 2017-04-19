The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has commended Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state for reviving education in the state.Sanusi handed down the commendation on Saturday at an event which conferred honorary degrees in finance on eminent Nigerians at the Ekiti State University.It was learnt that the Emir who was represented by the former governor of Kano state Ibrahim Shekarau, said, “This is indeed a great honour to us and it will remain in history. I am one of the happiest in this room looking at the enviable records reeled out by Governor Fayose being the achievements Ekiti recorded under his leadership.“I have seen the remarkable achievements Fayose is making in Ekiti and the affection he has for his people. I want to congratulate you. And I want to tell you that the Emir is Kano’s Ambassador in Ekiti varsity and I know that he will be willing to be of help to this university,” he said.