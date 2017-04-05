A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has filed a N500m suit against the Ekiti State House of Assembly for issuing a bench warrant against him.The assembly recently called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest Fayemi and bring him to explain allegation of misappropriation of State Universal Basic Education funds totaling N852m.The lawmakers also accused Fayemi, of fraud in the award of contracts during his administration between 2010 and 2014.But Fayemi in a suit filed by his counsel, Rafiu Balogun, said the action of the lawmakers was politically motivated and done in bad faith.He demanded N500m from the defendants as general damages for the embarrassment, odium, contempt and public ridicule the issuance of the summons and arrest warrant had caused him having been widely circulated in the print, electronic and online media.According to him, the summons and warrant of arrest issued against him by the Assembly was done in gross violation of the provisions of Sections 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.The defendants are the Ekiti Assembly, Speaker Kola Oluwawole, the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Abdullahi Chafe.