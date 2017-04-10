Oladepo, who is a retired civil servant in Osun State filed the suit before an Abuja Federal High Court.Ifedolapo, died at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Kano State last year.The bereaved father is seeking N100m as damages for the death of her daughter.The late corps member finished from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso with a First Class in Transport Management.Oladepo’s lawyer, Wale Afolabi, who is a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State, prayed the court to order the defendants to pay N100m to the bereaved family as general damages for the emotional distress caused by Ifedolapo’s sudden death.Apart from the Federal Government, other defendants in the suit are the Director-General, NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure; and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.The father stated in the statement of claim that his daughter died on November 29, 2016, as a result of negligence on the part of the NYSC because the agency failed to give his daughter prompt medical attention when she took ill three days after she reported to the camp.Oladepo is demanding that, “A declaration that the officers of the first defendant (NYSC Director-General) breached their duty to the late Ifedolapo Racheal Oladepo, daughter of the plaintiff, by their failure to give proper medical attention and proper medication to the deceased, which culminated in her worsened state of health and eventual death on November 29, 2016.“A declaration that officers of the 1st defendants breached their duty to the late Ifedolapo Racheal Oladepo by their failure to refer the deceased to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital when the adequate facilities to cater for the deceased’s health condition were not available at the NYSC Kano Orientation Camp Clinic.”