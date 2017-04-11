 Fans Drag Timaya For Allegedly Trying To Cause A Fight Between Psquare + Timaya Responds | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Fans Drag Timaya For Allegedly Trying To Cause A Fight Between Psquare + Timaya Responds

10:12 AM 0
Well, Timaya went on his instagram page to reveal that he is about to release a new single featuring just Paul of the music duo, Psquare. He tagged Paul okoye has been the realest and the best. Nigerians felt he subbed Peter, the other half of Psquare and they dragged him for it.



Here are some reactions after the cut:

The singer later apologized and said he was not out to cause any rift, that he was misinterpreted. Watch the video below:

A post shared by SOUND BWOY (@timayatimaya) on

