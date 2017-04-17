Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Transportation has replied the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi over his threat to sue him for 750 million naira.Fani Kayode in an email to newsmen said that he was not losing any sleep over Amaechi’s threat to sue and that when he gets any letter from Amaechi’s lawyer he will respond.The statement signed by Jude Ndukwe, Special Advisor to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on media read thus “We have been inundated with calls concerning about a threat by Rotimi Amaechi to sue Chief Fani-Kayode for defamation over the 43 million USD issue.We are not losing any sleep over this matter. We have not received any court processes or letters from Ameachi but when we do so our lawyers will respond vigorously and appropriately. Thank you”-