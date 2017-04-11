A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Olu Falae, has reacted to the life imprisonment handed down to his kidnappers by an Ondo State High Court.Falae hailed the development and charged the police to go after those at large.” I think the police should not close the case, because so many of them are still at large.” The police should go after them and ensure they are brought to justice”, Fale told newsmen.He also said that the sentence was appropriate as he was opposed to capital punishment.“No one should take anybody’s life, not even the state. Such criminals should be put away in prison for life.”Recounting his ordeal, Falae said: “The boys put me through a terrible time.” They starved me and threatened me with their swords; they tore my clothes and made me walk long distances for four days.“I thank God I did not die during the period. It was a harrowing experience.””The country is becoming one of the most unsafe countries of the world.” These kidnappers will stop a vehicle on the highway and abduct the passengers, and this is becoming rampant.” We have investors coming into the country; they won’t come if we don’t do something about this.”