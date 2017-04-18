The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the failure to trace the owners of recovered sums of money makes a mockery of the anti-corruption war by the Federal Government.In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose accused the Presidency of providing cover for treasury looters who were members of the All Progressives Congress.He said, “Nigerians can no longer be fooled with stage-managed loots recoveries, with no traceable owners, especially when the loots are traceable to close associates of the president and his cabinet members.”“Obviously, this so-called anti-corruption war has become a laughing stock with N49m found in Kaduna Airport, N448m discovered in a shop at Victoria Island, Lagos, and N13bn found in Ikoyi, Lagos, neither having owners nor the identities of owners of the properties where the money was found known.”Fayose argued that it was either that the money recovered belonged to members of Buhari’s government or they were planted by the government to sustain “its fake anti-corruption fight in the minds of the people.”He said, “Enough of stage-managed and fake anti-corruption war aimed solely at opposition figures, especially presidential hopefuls in the 2019 election.”According to him, there are two different laws now in operation in the country, with one law for the APC and those who defect to the party and the other for the opposition, especially those perceived as having presidential ambition.“The narrative they push daily is that only those in their government are saint while other Nigerians, including those in the National Assembly, judiciary, opposition politicians and the civil servants are rogues while only Buhari’s appointees are saints.