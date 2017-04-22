The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 95 count charge against the former governor of Niger state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu.
The case was filed on Thursday at the Niger state High court by a team from the legal department of the commission ifrom Abuja. The former governor had been detained for more than two weeks at the cells of the commission in Abuja since he was invited from his Abuja residence.
EFCC operatives arrived Minna at about 2 pm on Thursday in two buses one conveying the operatives while the other ferried heavily armed police men.
