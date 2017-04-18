Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, who was in the news recently news following his divorce from his wife of 17 years, Suzanne Emma, has reacted to a comment a fan left on the photo of the 4 children his ex-wife bore him. He shared a photo of his 4 children on Instagram celebrating them with the caption: “My blessing from GOD… Daddy will never betray your trust n love… love u, my world .

Emeka Ike, his ex-wife and children

Then, a mild drama played out after a fan @iamokekearujoy asked him to appreciate his ex-wife every day. The fan wrote;

“Appreciate your wife everyday for giving you this cutie! @emekaikeofficial Beautiful kids.”

Reacting to this comment, Emeka wrote;

“@ iamokekearujoy… only GOD gives children, no human can… I gave, she received n delivered. Even “rats” makes babies. A mother is farrrrr different from “wife”. May GOD help our today wives to understand “motherhood” amen