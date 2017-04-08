Chelsea maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the English Premier League (EPL) with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.Pressured by Tottenham’s earlier thrashing of Watford, the visitors from Stamford Bridge looked to be cruising after two goals in three first-half minutes.But Bournemouth, who had already hit the post, got back into the contest through Joshua King’s long-range deflected effort.The Cherries continued to press after half-time only for Chelsea to gradually regain control and secured the points through Marcos Alonso’s impeccable free-kick.The Blues next match is against Manchester United at Old Trafford, their sternest of six league fixtures between now and the end of the season.If they return with their seven-point advantage still intact, they will be a huge step closer to a sixth title and fifth in the Premier League era.In other EPL matches also played today, Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke City 3-1 and stay on course for a top-four finish, thanks to goals by substitutes Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.Liverpool remain third in the table.Also, Manchester City ended a four-game winless run with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Hull City. The victory has boosted their hopes of finishing in a Champions League spot.Hull City remain two points above the relegation zone after Swansea lost 1-0 at West Ham. (NAN)