The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said that former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, is free to return to the national team.The football house was reacting to a recent statement from the Lille player, where he told coach Gernot Rohr that he is not ready to play for the Eagles, because he has issues with the NFF.In an interview with a media outfit recently, NFF spokesman Ademola Olajire, denied the federation had any problems with Enyeama and welcomed Rohr’s idea of considering the goalkeeper for Nigeria’s 2019 AFCON and 2018 World Cup qualifiers.“NFF has never had any problem with Enyeama and I don’t understand why he made such statement that the NFF is the only reason he can’t return to the Eagles. The only issue I can recall that lead to his retirement from the team, was when he had problems with former coach Sunday Oliseh. Enyeama or any player that Rohr needs to make the Eagles fly is welcomed to the national team.“I want to add that the issues of Rohr’s salary has been kept secret since he assumed working with the federation. We are in cordial relationship with him, and any information you get regarding payment of Rohr salaries is false because the NFF stand is not to make it public,” he said.