The management of Enugu Rangers have suspended head coach Imama Amapakabo.The decision was taken following the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions’ 2-2 draw with Zesco United, in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday.Former Nigeria international, Sylvanus Okpala, has been drafted in to take charge of the team.Amapakabo’s team came into the game on the back of a poor run of form, that sees them bottom of the league table.Osas Okoro opened scoring for Rangers with a 24th minute penalty and completed his brace a minute after the break.However, the Flying Antelopes allowed Zesco back into the game.The visitors pulled one back through David Owino in the 71st minute and went on to equalize five minutes later through Patrick Konogolo.Rangers will travel for the second leg at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, needing a win to qualify for the group stages of the competition.