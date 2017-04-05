Enugu Rangers coach, Imama Amapakabo, will be sacked if he fails to win Friday's CAF Confederation Cup first leg match against Zesco of Zambia at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.Imama who was earlier handed a three-match ultimatum to turn the fortunes of the club around could only record a draw against Remo Stars at home and suffered defeat to Gombe United and Enyimba .A club source informed newsmen that Amapakabo is as good as gone if he fails to lead the Flying Antelopes to victory against Zesco as the management told him during a meeting."It's only the players that can redeem his image at the moment by putting everything behind them to beat Zesco," the source stated."Going by the warning he got at the meeting, he stands little or no chance of remaining as coach of the team if we don't win."Rangers are bottom of the NPFL standings with 13 points from 14 matches, but with three outstanding games.