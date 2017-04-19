A former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the division of the country.According to the controversial ex-minister, the only way forward for Nigeria was to either break up or get restructured.FFK, as Fani is fondly called was reacting to a recent assertion by elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai who said it was the people of the south west that are “misleading the Igbo” into wanting to break out from Nigeria.In an article entitled, “The Sound, Fury of Ango Abdullahi, The Mendacities of Tanko Yakasai,” Fani-Kayode warned northern leaders to stop playing politics with people’s lives or begin to count down to Nigeria’s disintegration.He wrote, “I say enough is enough! The only way forward is to restructure Nigeria or break her.“Whether anyone likes it or not I have spoken the bitter truth. I have reflected the minds and hearts of millions of people from the south and the Middle Belt.“Whether they wish to acknowledge it or not, the truth is that If the core north does not retrace its steps, not only will Nigeria break into two or more pieces but people like Professor Ango Abdullahi, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and all those that come from that zone will suffer immeasurably as a consequence of it.”