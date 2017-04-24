The Kano State Emirate Council on Monday debunked claims that the emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has spent N6 billion of the emirate’s fund since he assumed office.At a press conference in Kano, the senior council official in charge of finance who is also the Walin Kano, Bashir Wali, told reporters that the emirate has only spent N3.4 billion since Mr. Sanusi emerged emir in June 2014.Mr. Wali, who provided some details of the expenditure, also explained that the Emir Sanusi inherited N2.9 billion (exactly N2.895,165,43.77) and not N4 billion as stated in some media reports.Details later…