Following investigation into their finances, the Kano Emirate has revealed that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, spent N37 million on telephone calls in three years.Speaking on behalf of the council, the Walin Kano, Alhaji Mahe Bashir, said “it is true that the sum of N37,054,196.06 was paid to Airtel due to the fact that the emir has been identified with only one local mobile phone which he uses within and outside the country.“Majority of the charges are that of roaming, which is normal. The telephones charges of the palace are paid by the council, particularly when it comes within the provision of the budget.”