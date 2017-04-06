The North West Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inuwa Abdulkadir, on Wednesday said he was not surprised by the demolition of his residence in Kaduna allegedly on the orders of Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i.Mr. Abdulkadir told the News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] in a telephone interview that the governor had sometimes back threatened to take such action against him.The APC chieftain said the governor had made the threat in the presence of six other governors from the North West.“I am not surprised by his action, it is a political vendetta. But I will not make further comment because the case is already in court.”NAN reports that officials of the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority [KASUPDA] backed by the police demolished the four-bedroom duplex on Wednesday.The officials had claimed there was no official permit for the erection of the building.NAN reports that Mr. Abdulkadir and Mr. El-Rufa’i had been having running battle over the internal crisis in the state chapter of the APC.The North West office of the party had quashed the suspension of Shehu Sani, a senator, and asked officials of the party loyal to Mr. El-Rufa’i to abide by the directive.The Special Adviser on media and communication to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, declined comment on the matter.He said that only KASUPDA could respond appropriately on the propriety of its action.