Sunshine stars will unveil Augustine Eguavoen as their new coach today, the media officer of the club, Wahab Bankole has revealed to the press.Eguavoen takes over from interim coach, Kayode Olujohungbe who was relieved of his duties after Sunshine Stars' 3-1 defeat to Lobi Stars last week in Makurdi.The former Super Eagles coach will sign a short term contract till the end of the season with an option of an extension at the conclusion of the 2016/2017 NPFL campaign based on performance and acceptance by all.The 51-year-old will be assisted by his former Nigeria teammate, Ike Shorunmu, it was also gathered."Eguavoen will be unveiled as the new coach of Sunshine Stars today (Tuesday)," Bankole told newsmen.Meanwhile, the management of Sunshine Stars have recruited 15 players for the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League.Sunshine Stars are 17th in the NPFL table with 31 points from 18 matches.