Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba, was one of the guests on AIT's talkshow, Kakaaki that aired this morning. The reality TV show winner, also met the chairman of DAAR communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on his visit to the media house.
Home » Entertainment » Efe was a guest on AIT's Kakaaki today, meets Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Photos)
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.