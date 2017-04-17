Hibernian FC defender Efe Ambrose has been named Scottish Championship Player of the Month for March.The Nigeria international is currently on-loan at Hibernian from Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Celtic.Ambrose, who has scored once in seven Championship games, thanked former Liverpool FC manager Brendan Rodgers, who is the Celtic head coach.”Like I said yesterday this award wouldn’t have been possible without the help of coach Rodgers," Ambrose told journalists."He made me not to lose hope , let me repeat myself he is a father and a friend to me. I learnt a lot playing under his tutelage.Ambrose, who has over 50 Nigeria caps, stated that he dreams of playing for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.”My immediate aim is to help Hibs to the title, then see what happens in the future," the 28-year-old player continued."Because my next move will be crucial to my dreams of going to the World Cup 2018 with the Nigeria national team."