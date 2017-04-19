Valentine Obienyem, media aide of Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, says operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) searched his principal’s apartment after $43 million was found in a neighbouring flat.The EFCC discovered the money during a raid on Wednesday.In a statement on Tuesday, Obienyem said Obi and his wife rented the house that was searched, and that they stayed there anytime they were in Lagos.The aide revealed that as of the time the EFCC stormed the place, the former governor was away in the US with his wife.“Even though Mr. and Mrs Obi had travelled to the USA and the UK for speaking engagements when we relayed the message of the search to him, he quickly sent the keys to the 4-bedroom apartment to the EFCC via courier,” the statement read.“He even left instructions that we should allow them to also search his Onitsha residents should there be need for that. After the thorough searching, nothing was found in the apartment.”He added that the EFCC operatives who searched the apartment expressed doubts that Obi had to do anything with found money.