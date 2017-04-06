The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and recovered $570,000 from some suspected fraudsters in Kaduna state.Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission, said the suspects were nabbed in a bush along Sabon Gari, Kurmin Kogi, Ikara local government area of Kaduna.He gave the names of the suspects as: Ibrahim Idris, alias Dankano; Magaji Musa (Nigerien) who goes by the nickname Maishayi; Salisu Rabiu, otherwise known as Maimagani; Haruna Abdullahi,a.k.a Balogun and Abubakar Umar ,a.k.a Fulani.Uwujaren said the suspects met their waterloo when they conspired to lure an unsuspecting victim into believing that some unclaimed boxes containing huge amount of dollars were kept with some herdsmen believed to be accomplices by an unidentified politician.He said the person, who was in doubt hinted the commission, and operatives of the anti-graft agency swung into action.“The commission wishes to use this opportunity to warn members of the public to be wary of any get-rich-quick offer in order not to be a victim of scam. However, those who had fallen victim to the nefarious activities of this syndicate are enjoined to report to the commission’s office located at No.4 Wurno Road Kaduna state.”“A search of their hide out which is suspected to be a kidnappers’ den led to the startling discovery of a sum of $570,000 and some charms,” the commission said.