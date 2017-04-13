Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided a Bayelsa-based construction company belonging to Robert Azibaola, cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday.The media outfit said the EFCC stormed the premises of the company, Kakatar Group, in Otakeme, Bayelsa state at around 3pm on Thursday.The operatives allegedly damaged equipment and machinery during their search.In March last year, the anti-graft agency arrested Azibaola for allegedly diverting $40 million purportedly meant for the supply of tactical communication kits for Nigeria’s special forces.The funds were alleged to have been transferred from the account of the office of the national security adviser (ONSA), with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).He was later arraigned in court alongside his wife.The anti-graft body had arraigned the duo on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption.The offence, according to the EFCC, contravened section 8(a) of the money laundering (prohibition) act, 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same act.Nnamdi Dimgba, a judge, later granted him bail but ordered that he should be remanded in Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application.