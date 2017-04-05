The Federal High Court, Lagos, heard on Tuesday that the children of a former acting Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Haruna Jauro, including his six-year old daughter, were invited for interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).A subpoenaed witness, Mr. Peter Achuneni, who is a lawyer, gave the evidence at the resumed trial-within-trial of Jauro.EFCC charged the NIMASA DG alongside Dauda Bawa and Thlumbau Enterprises Limited on 19- count charge of N304.1 million fraud.Justice Mojisola Olatoregun had ordered a trial-within-trial after Jauro claimed his statements were not made voluntarily.The witness, led in evidence by Jauro’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, said he represented Jauro during investigation at the EFCC.The witness told the court that at the commission, he introduced himself to an operative of the EFCC, Mr. Chukwuma Orji, who later detailed one of his subordinates to take the first accused to a table for interrogation.Achuneni said an asset declaration form was also given to the accused to fill, adding that as lawyer, he attempted severally to approach the accused at the table, but he was asked to return back to the gallery where visitors were seated.The witness told the court that after observing disappointment on the face of the accused, (his client at that time), he again attempted for the second and third time to approach the table where he was being interrogated.He said following his persistent attempt, the EFCC operative (Orji), warned him again to go away or risk been joined alongside the accused.Achuneni said Orji later asked him to endorse the accused statement, adding that he was present when it was taken and all went well.