The big question is....what did the Chief Servant of Niger State do with the sum of N3.6 billion cash it realised from the sales of its 16 out of its 26 percent stake in North South Power Ltd and the N2 billion it got from the Ecological Fund it got from the Presidency in 2015?The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission believes the cash from the two sources were laundered by the former governor and used for the prosecution of the 2015 governorship election to enthrone one of its own protégés. For that reason, the EFCC has detained the former governor of Niger State; Dr. Babangida Aliyu and questioned him on all that he knows about the missing cash.Sources at the EFCC confirmed that the ‘Chief Servant’, as he is fondly addressed, was detained since Tuesday at the headquarters of the EFCC around 10 am on Tuesday as he honoured an invitation by the anti-graft agency. One of the top sources said that ex-governor Aliyu had been answering series of questions from a crack team of detectives since his arrival at the EFCC compound and was not about to be released as at the time of filing the report.