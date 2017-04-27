The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has called Reno Omokiri to order over his controversial 'Ghost comment' on the Presidency and the commission.
The former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan this morning took to his Twitter page to say that President Buhari is a 'Ghost President fighting ghost workers with an EFCC that goes after his Ghost monies in apartments owned by ghosts.'
Is there freedom of expression in this part? Reno Omokiri is simply expressing his personal opinion. Are Buhari and EFCC concerned about the comments because Reno was an aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan? Let both the President and EFCC do their jobs and look away from peti-mindedness.ReplyDelete