The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaboshi has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is now after him because he spoke against the confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu.Nwaboshi is among the Senators that were against the confirmation of Magu as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC.Speaking with newsmen at the weekend, he said, “Just because I started talking that Magu should go, they want to get back at me.“I don’t have anything against Magu, but the senate has said they cannot clear Magu. The power of confirmation resides with the senate.“In exercising that power, the senate refused to confirm Magu. As a lawyer, if the law said the power to confirm is with the people and they have failed to confirm you, you have no reason to be there.“It is simple law. So, because some of us said it, then a business transaction that took place seven years ago is what they are bringing up now.“That was before I became senator. All these things were not in the pipeline until I started talking.“I am not one of those to be silenced. My people did not send me here to keep quite. They sent me here to talk when it is necessary.“In this particular issue, I spoke because the power of confirmation of chairman of EFCC resides with the senate and the senate has spoken. As a lawyer, I told my friends the legal position.”