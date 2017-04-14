Ize-Iyamu also vowed to not only appeal the judgment but also pursue his case up to the Supreme Court.
The tribunal had in a unanimous ruling read by the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ahmed Badamasi, dismissed the petition for lack of merit and upheld the election of Obaseki.
But Ize-Iyamu, who was absent at the tribunal on Friday, described the judgment as unacceptable.
While addressing party members and supporters at his campaign office in Benin, he said, “From the snippets I heard of the tribunal judgement, it cannot stand in the higher courts.
“This case must be pursued up to the Supreme Court.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.