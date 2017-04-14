



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 28 election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has rejected the ruling of the state governorship election petitions tribunal, which dismissed his petition challenging the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the poll.Ize-Iyamu also vowed to not only appeal the judgment but also pursue his case up to the Supreme Court.The tribunal had in a unanimous ruling read by the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ahmed Badamasi, dismissed the petition for lack of merit and upheld the election of Obaseki.But Ize-Iyamu, who was absent at the tribunal on Friday, described the judgment as unacceptable.While addressing party members and supporters at his campaign office in Benin, he said, “From the snippets I heard of the tribunal judgement, it cannot stand in the higher courts.“This case must be pursued up to the Supreme Court.”