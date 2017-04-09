The United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued a terror alert to its citizens currently living in Nigeria or planning to visit the country to be more vigilant during the Easter period.There have been pockets of suicide bombings in the North-East.The British Foreign Travel Advice, which was updated on Friday night, stated, “Summary and Terrorism section: you should be particularly vigilant around the Easter period.”It then provided an updated list of possible places that could be targeted by terrorist attacks in the country.“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against all travel to: Borno; Yobe; Adamawa; Gombe; riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states within 20km of the border with Niger in Zamfara State.“The FCO also advises against all but essential travel to: Bauchi; Zamfara; Kano; Kaduna; Jigawa; Katsina; Kogi within 20km of the border with Niger in Sokoto and Kebbi states; Jos City in Plateau State; Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau; non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states; and Abia State,” the office said.It noted that there was a continuing high threat from terrorism, adding that most attacks occurred in the North-East, particularly in Borno (including central Maiduguri and along access routes into the city), Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe states.The British government warned that major towns and cities remained particularly at risk, including Kano, Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.