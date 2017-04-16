About 12 houses and properties worth millions were destroyed at the weekend in two separate fire incidents in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.The first incident occurred on Friday night at Amarata, a Yenagoa suburb while the second happened early hours of yesterday at Ovom.The Ovom disaster happened at Aritalin where wooden structures occupied mainly by commercial sex workers were razed.A resident in the area, Joy Onuh, said the fire started from a locked room saying the cause of the incident was not known.She said: ”We do not know how the fire started. And we never knew it would spread because we thought that it was just an ordinary smoke. Then, it became serious.”We still appreciate efforts of the state fire fighters in putting out the fire, though they arrived late”.One of the affected residents, Jully Bobby, who broke down in tears, said she lost all her belongings including money, clothing and mobile phone.At the Amarata incident, which occurred at Imgbi Road, Amarata, the fire gutted a car and shops.It was gathered that the fire was caused by explosion of adulterated fuel and kerosene loaded in the car.”It would have been a disaster if not for the help of the fire service. The car was fully loaded with fuel; I commend the efforts of the state fire fighters”, a resident saidA station driver, Bayelsa Fire Service Command, Mr. Prince Ogun, urged the people to immediately call fire service in case of an emergency.He said ”The one at Imgbi Road was in the night, Friday, about 8pm. We went there with our fire fighting personnel and we were able to put out the fire.”In fact, the two incidents were shocking, many houses were burnt but no life lost.”I am advising members of the public against the use of candle and to desist from illegal bunkering to avoid fire incidents”.