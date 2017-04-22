The operatives of the Department of State Service has raided the office of National Pension Commission (PenCom) in Abuja, following the refusal of the former Director-General of the commission, Mrs Chinelo Anohu- Amazu, to hand over to her successor, after her sacking on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.According to reports, the ex-PenCom DG was still passing out instructions as of Friday despite her sacking.Daily Times reports that when the DSS operatives visited the PenCom office today, Anohu-Amazu evaded arrest and went into hiding.However, the DSS had ordered that she appeared in the office on Monday.