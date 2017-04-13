About five insurgents suspected to be members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).The suspects, who are believed to have links with the Islamic States terror group, ISIS, were arrested in Benue and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on March 26, where they were plotting how to attack the embassies of the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK).Mr. Tony Opuiyo, the spokesperson for the DSS, said that besides the planned attacks on the U.S. and UK missions, the suspects also planned to attack all Western embassies in Abuja.Arrested were: Isa Jibril, Jibril Jibril, Abu Omale Jibril, , Halidu Sule and Amhodu Salifu. On March 22, another Boko Haram suspect, Adamu Datti, was arrested at Fika, Yobe State. The 20-year-old Datti allegedly confessed to his membership of the group.Clarifying why the DSS continued to keep former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam, Opuiyo insisted the governor will be charged according to the law.He said: “The case of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, is typical· The Service has continued to hold him in line with the dictates of the law – more so, that he has not cooperated on the issues concerning the recovery of large cache of arms at his facilities.“While investigation is ongoing on this matter, the Service has valid detention warrants to keep him. He will be charged accordingly, once the investigations are concluded.”He also said that two suspected Ansaru kingpins, Ahmed Momoh and Al-amin Mohammed Jamin, were arrested on April 4 at Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State.The suspects were later confirmed to be associates of Abu Uwais, a main Ansaru kingpin terrorising residents in Kogi and Edo states.Opuiyo said the DSS has been working hard to eradicate the scourge of kidnapping across the country.“Daniel Dibiamaka was arrested on 24th March, 2017 at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, for his complicity in the kidnap of one Emmanuel Orji Ukah on 20th January, 2017. On that same day, Godsgift Isioma was arrested over his plan to kidnap one Dr. G. N Douglas”, Opuiyo said.He went further: “Determined to decisively deal with the ugly menace of kidnapping and increasing violence in Benue State , the Service, on 23rd March, 2017 at Bangaji, Gboko, Benue State, arrested Daniel Lorve, a member of the Terwase Akwaaza (a.k.a. Gana)-led notorious kidnapping and terrorist group·“Further investigation in this regard prompted a joint military/Police/Service operation which resulted in the raid on a farm suspected to have housed the armory of Akwaaza known for terrorising Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas of the State.“High caliber arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene· notably; one (1) General Purpose Machine Gun, three (3) AK- 47 rifles and one (1) SMG rifle, with large quantities of ammunition.“In Kogi State, the Service on 29th March, 2017, arrested Abdulmojid Momoh and Ahmed Tijani Dodo at Adavi Local Government Area for their involvement in kidnap activities. In a similar vein, the duo of Salau Yakubu Ontinwa (aka General) and Abdulmajeed Musa were arrested on 30th March, 2017 at the same Adavi Local Government Area for similar kidnap crimes. Preliminary investigation showed that the trio are key members of the dreaded gang terrorising innocent citizens and other travellers across the state.“Prior to these operations in the state, a gun runner only identified as Kareem was arrested on 27th March, 2017 for supplying weapons to criminals especially Abu Uwais, the Ansaru kingpin and notorious kidnapper. In furtherance of the Service’s efforts to check possession of illegal arms, it arrested Chukwujioke Igbru at Ikwo, Ebonyi State in a joint military/DSS operation on 7th April, 2017.“The suspect was alleged to be one of the masterminds of the clashes between his Ojenakpa community and neighbouring Isobo community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State. He was arrested in possession of a G3 rifle.”The DSS said it made further arrests in Abia State. They are: “One Freeborn Chisom Innocent from Ikeduru, Imo State was arrested at Nzaocha Street, Aba for engaging in subversive activities against public servants. Innocent, who is an ICT expert used the social media, especially blogs to launch negative campaigns against the persons and offices of top government· officials by telling lies against them and making them appear· weak· and incapable of holding their posts.He also used his platform to incite one ethnic group to violently attack another, thus creating tension and social disharmony.“It has also become instructive to let the public note that the Service has uncovered a racketeering network involved in the issuance of certificates/letters of indigeneship to persons from neighbouring African countries. The Boko Haram terrorist group has become part of this network and uses it to buoy its membership· in Nigeria.“A particular case was the arrest on 10th April at Damaturu, Yobe State of Jalo, a Jos resident, Guinean and Boko Haram suspect. It is also discovered that these non-Nigerians use their new indigene status to seek privileges, including admissions into the country’s tertiary institutions”, Opuiyo said.