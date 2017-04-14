Ex-Cote d'Ivoire striker and skipper, Didier Drogba has completed his switch to United Soccer League side Phoenix Rising as player and co-owner.Reports reveal that the Elephants legend has not played since leaving Major League Soccer club Montreal Impact in November 2016.The 39-year-old will start out as a player as he joined Phoenix's "MLS expansion franchise ownership group"."To own a team and be a player at the same time is unusual but it's going to be very exciting," Drogba is quoted by the BBC website."It's a good transition because I want to carry on playing but I'm almost 40 and it's important for me to prepare for my later career."I had offers from China, from England - in both the Premier League and even the Championship - but they were only as a player."This was the right offer because it was important for me to think about playing, because I enjoy it, but also to get to the next stage of my career."It is reported that Phoenix have just began their fourth campaign in the Western Conference of USL, which forms part of the second tier of the American league system.The Arizona club hopes to become one of four planned expansion teams in MLS over the next three years.Drogba scored 157 goals in 341 appearances during his first spell at Chelsea from 2004 to 2012, winning three English Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.