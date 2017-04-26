 Drama as Buhari goes missing at FEC meeting, council members wait endlessly | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Drama as Buhari goes missing at FEC meeting, council members wait endlessly

12:19 PM 0
A+ A-
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday conspicuously missing at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.


The meeting is being presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to sources, the cabinet had awaited the president's arrival until the State House Chief of Protocols suddenly stepped in at 11.00am and whispered to Osinbajo.


A security officer had also stood anxiously behind the president's official seat in expectation of Buhari's attendance.

The Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa are scanty as only about 20 ministers were seated at as 11am.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top