Borussia Dortmund manager, Thomas Tuchel, has criticized UEFA for allowing their rescheduled Champions League tie against Monaco, to be postponed by only 24 hours following three explosions that hit their team bus.Two people were injured in the incident, including Dortmund defender Marc Barta.On Wednesday, Dortmund lost 3-2 to Monaco. Tuchel said after the match that he was angry his side had not been given more time to recover.“We were never asked, we were informed by a text message that the UEFA made a decision in Switzerland. It felt lousy. And that sticks with us,” he said at a news conference.“Minutes after the attacks the only question was whether the game could go through or not. We were treated as if a beer can was thrown at the bus. It gives you a feeling of impotence.“It will stick with us that we have to function and that everything else plays no role. We are outside of the bus, Marc [Barta] gets driven away in an ambulance, and we are informed about the decision. It does not feel good.”Tuchel then explained how Dortmund had taken the decision over who would play in the game.“We left it open to every player if he wants to play,” he added. “We realised this morning that training is a distraction. Every player, every human, and this attack was on us as humans, can be scared stiff by this. But all of them wanted to play.“We would have wanted to have more time to digest all of this. We did not get this time. We have to live with the fact that the match was scheduled. It’s about our dream, our big dream, and the squad did not have the feeling they could make the difference in the small situations.“Later in the afternoon, we encouraged the players to go into the match.”