Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he was telling Real Madrid fans to keep quiet and stop whistling him, when he scored the first of three goals against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.Ronaldo netted a hat-trick to add to the double he scored in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, as Madrid progressed on a 6-3 aggregate.His first was a header from Casemiro’s cross and he celebrated by putting a finger to his lips. The Portugal captain had been the subject of jeers during a frustrating opening hour of the match.“I just ask that they don’t whistle me,” Ronaldo told Antena 3.“I always give my best, I work and I help Real Madrid. I didn’t tell them to be quiet – never.“But I take the positive things. The team was good, we played well and obviously I’m happy with the goals.”Ronaldo, who has now scored 100 goals in the Champions League, insists that the better team went through.“We knew that, if we didn’t play really well, Bayern can score goals on any pitch,” he said.“They showed that they are an excellent team, but Madrid are Madrid.“In the first half we could have scored one or two goals; it was the same in the second half, but we conceded. Madrid are used to suffering.“Madrid were better, without a doubt. It’s not easy to score six goals against Bayern and we deserved it. We’re the deserving winners.”