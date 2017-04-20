A multinational mobile telecommunications company, MTN, has warned subscribers not to pay more than the amount printed on any of its recharge cards.In recent times, retailers of the scratch cards with which subscribers top up their GSM lines have been made to pay about N20 extra whenever they attempt to buy air-time.The retailers always tell customers that they do so because of certain undisclosed charges they (retailers) are made to pay.However, in a business-to-consumer text message on Thursday, the telecom company wrote: “Dear customer, please do not agree to pay more than the amount that is printed on any MTN recharge card.“Remember — what you see is what you pay!”