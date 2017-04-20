In recent times, retailers of the scratch cards with which subscribers top up their GSM lines have been made to pay about N20 extra whenever they attempt to buy air-time.
The retailers always tell customers that they do so because of certain undisclosed charges they (retailers) are made to pay.
However, in a business-to-consumer text message on Thursday, the telecom company wrote: “Dear customer, please do not agree to pay more than the amount that is printed on any MTN recharge card.
“Remember — what you see is what you pay!”
