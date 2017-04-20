TIME magazine shared the news on their Instagram page and congratulated Viola Davis with a beautiful photo of the actress and the caption:

Viola Davis (@ViolaDavis) is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2017. “Viola Davis' hard-won, midlife rise to the very top of her profession has not led her to forget the rough trip she took getting there,” writes fellow actress Meryl Streep. “And that is why she embodies for all women, but especially for women of color, the high-wire rewards of hard work and a dream, risk and faith.” See the full list on TIME.com/time100.