American singer and songwriter, John Legend is of the opinion his president, Donald Trump , is the worst person he has ever encountered in public life.





John Legend was one of the honorees at TIME magazine's TIME 100 party celebrating the magazine's list of the world's most influential people, and on the red carpet he paused to give reporters a piece of his mind on the subject of the president.

He said

"I think he's a terrible president," “He’s manifestly unqualified, not curious, not good at legislating or doing anything that his job requires.” But that wasn't all. “He doesn’t have any depth about any subject and he’s also using the office of the presidency as a way to make money for himself with his business, so he’s corrupt,” John said. “I can’t say anything nice about the guy. I think he’s one of the worst people I’ve ever encountered in public life.”

As for the least bad thing Trump has done in his first 100 days in office, John offered, "We haven't gotten in a nuclear war…yet."





All eyes is on Trump of recent, as he clocked 100 days in office.












