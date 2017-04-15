Tottenham Hotspur made it seven home league wins in a row and cut the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points ahead of Sunday's games with a dominant display as they won 4-0 against Bournemouth.Spurs monopolised possession in the early stages, going close to a breakthrough when Mousa Dembele saw his fierce strike from the edge of the area pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Artur Boruc.But Dembele struck after 16 minutes when poor marking from a corner that defender Simon Francis felt should not have been given enabled him to control and blast home.Two minutes later, the home side had a second as a lovely flick from Harry Kane enabled the in-form Son Heung-Min to run on and fire in an angled shot for his eighth goal in five games.Bournemouth almost pulled one back shortly before the half-hour mark when a dangerous low cross from Junior Stanislas only just eluded Benik Afobe.But Tottenham were soon back on the front foot and only good defending from a dangerous Kyle Walker cross denied Dele Alli the chance to head a third.Christian Eriksen hooked a half-volley towards goal and saw it stopped by Boruc after another clever Kane assist and had an effort from the edge of the box blocked as Spurs continued to dominate.Son twisted and turned in the area before laying the ball back for Eriksen, who blasted over, before the South Korea international saw an effort stopped by Boruc.But within three minutes of the restart it was 3-0 as Kane made space inside the area after an Alli pass before striking low to put the outcome beyond any doubt with his 20th league goal of the season.He could have made it two three minutes later as Bournemouth left him unattended but he fired too close to Boruc, and within seconds he was denied again after the increasingly ragged visitors had given the ball away cheaply.Eriksen fired a free kick into the wall as the game reached the hour mark with Eddie Howe's side unable to create any threat and forced to make a change when on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere took a knock and was replaced by Lewis Cook.Eric Dier's effort from inside the area was deflected high over the bar before Bournemouth replaced Stanislas with Ryan Fraser and then Boruc found himself in action again, pushing away an Eriksen effort from range.The underworked Hugo Lloris finally had to make a save as the visitors recorded their first effort on target after 72 minutes through Charlie Daniels, but the action was soon back at the other end where another long-range effort, this time from Ben Davies, was stopped.With 78 minutes gone, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino opted to give Kane a rest, replacing him with Victor Wanyama.And moments later Alli was also given a break as he was replaced for the closing stages by Moussa Sissoko before Vincent Janssen came on for Eriksen.And Janssen rounded off the scoring with his first Premier League goal from open play in injury time, lashing home the rebound after his first strike had been blocked.Credit: ESPN