Dogs on a hunting expedition have sniffed out an alleged human parts’ seller at Ukunu Eziora Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.The suspect, it was gathered was engaged as a security guard with the Nnewi Anglican diocese at its proposed university site at Ozubulu.The suspect allegedly used the facility for sale and supply of human parts to eaters and ritual.When contacted, the administrative secretary of Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion, owners of the higher institution the suspect allegedly guarded, Ven. Dr Godwin Agba said the suspect was never their employee.The source said the bubble bust when dogs on a hunting expedition ahead of the hunters returned to them and started exhibiting unusual behaviour.The source said, “An eyewitnesses said the suspect whose name was not given was seen by hunters during a hunting expedition who had no premonition that a human killer was in the bush.“The hunters were in the bush with their two dogs which went ahead of them, only to come back to inform their owners with signs they interpreted to mean that there was an unusual discovery.“When the hunters followed the dogs to a particular point in the bush, they were startled to see fresh dismembered human body including the legs, hands and head without the ears as well as clothes suspected to belong to victims spread on a tree.“The hunters including one Mr Paul and Chimezie were said to have rushed back home to contact members of Ozubulu vigilance group who immediately followed them to the spot in the bush but could not see those human parts any more.“After a long search, a man was seen in the bush who happened to be a security man working at a higher institution under construction.“He was confronted by a combined team of the hunters and vigilantes who arrested him in connection with the discovery”.According to the source, he was overpowered, and he led them to a river bank where he hid the human parts.Our correspondent learnt that he roasted the human parts for his customers who would drive into the forest at wee hours to purchase both for rituals and for eating.It was gathered that the remains of the victims found with the suspect had been deposited at a mortuary while the suspect had been handed over to the police.When contacted on the telephone, the Anambra state commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Okaula, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.Okaula, however, said that there was no evidence yet to suggest that the suspect was human parts’ seller.He said, “ He is with us. Some human parts were found in his possession, and I think he is just a cannibal.”