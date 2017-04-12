Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has released his pay slips for six months.The pay slips were on Tuesday released by Turaki Hassan, his spokesperson.The documents showed the breakdown of the speaker’s salary for October, November, December 2016 and January, February, March 2017.According to the documents, Dogara earns about N300,000 after tax deductions have been made.The release of the pay slips comes 24 hours after Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, published the breakdown of his security vote among other items.El-Rufai had also called on principal officers of the national assembly to follow suit.“Governor Nasir El-Rufai would like to reiterate his call for the NASS leadership to do the same and disclose the details of the National Assembly budget, and the salaries and allowances of its leadership,” he had said.“The call to #OpenNASS is not a personal one. It is one which the leadership of the national assembly owes to all Nigerians. It is therefore disingenuous for the speaker to use state government budgets as the excuse for the opacity of the NASS budget. There is no state government in Nigeria with a budget nearly as opaque as that of NASS. In March 2016, this national assembly, led by its chairman, promised to provide a detailed breakdown of the national assembly budget. Nigerians are waiting.”But Dogara only released his pay slips.