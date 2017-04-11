Governor E-Rufai on Monday, released details of his state's security vote and dared the National Assembly to do same.
The House, however, said Mr. El-Rufai has not responded to questions of how the spendings of the funds.
The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, told newsmen in a swift reaction on Monday that Dogara’s charge to el-Rufai was that he should champion the cause of transparency in all arms of government, beginning with the judiciary, the executive and also to extend it to the governors.
Besides, Namdas added that in the presence of el-Rufai, the Speaker directed the bureaucracy of the National Assembly to publish the budget of the legislature, beginning with the 2017 budget, when passed.
“He also talked about the security votes of local government councils; how are the governors spending funds? That has not been addressed.
“But, what is important is that the National Assembly bureaucracy has already been directed to publish the details of the budget.
“Dogara gave this directive right in the presence of el-Rufai. The budget will soon be passed.”
The Nation's assembly budget has been shredded in secrecy since the return of Democracy in 1999 and senate President, Bukola Saraki had promised to release the details of the NASS budget.
