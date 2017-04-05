Nigerian Senate on Wednesday raised a motion stopping the bill that seeks to establish the Chartered Institute of Fraud Examiners.The Bill was sponsored by Senator Foster Ogola.Senator Dino Melaye, while speaking against the Bill said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has a forensic department for the same purpose.He said the department also involves Chartered Institute for training in gaining forensic experience.Based on the considerations, Senator Olusola Adeyeye appealed to Senator Ogola to withdraw the Bill to establish the Chartered Institute of Fraud Examiners.Senator Foster Ogola moved the Motion for the withdrawal of the Bill and was seconded by Senator Godswill Akpabio.