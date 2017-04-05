The Bill was sponsored by Senator Foster Ogola.
Senator Dino Melaye, while speaking against the Bill said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has a forensic department for the same purpose.
He said the department also involves Chartered Institute for training in gaining forensic experience.
Based on the considerations, Senator Olusola Adeyeye appealed to Senator Ogola to withdraw the Bill to establish the Chartered Institute of Fraud Examiners.
Senator Foster Ogola moved the Motion for the withdrawal of the Bill and was seconded by Senator Godswill Akpabio.
This is a comment by area fada aka charly boy..."It's time to formulate our kind of democracy, because the Oyibo way no go work with us especially with these criminals. Let the people decide if we should scrap the Senate or drastically tone it down to a more manageable level."...I wish to say that area fada is absolutely right...also I second this proposal and urge other Nigerians to think outside the international box given our peculiar nature as a prople.ReplyDelete