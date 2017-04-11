Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi west senatorial district has advised the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to enrol in a french school here in Nigeria.Senator Melaye, stated this during Tuesday's plenary at the floor of the Nigerian Senate, while contributing to the Bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian French village sponsored by Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Lagos.He said: “We must promote the bill instead of using dollars to study to learn French in France, we can learn it here”.He suggested that Senate President, Bukola Saraki should enrol in the school and support the bill, stating that General Olusegun Obasanjo lost the seat of the Secretary-General of the United nation because he could speak one internationally recognised language.The Bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry, 2017 (SB.387) by Sen. Gbenga Ashafa.