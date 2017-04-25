Didier Drogba has taken a stab at Arsenal supporters, jokingly claiming that he will return to Chelsea to play in the FA Cup final next month.The former Elephants star won four FA Cup titles in his time with the Blues and scored the decisive goal in three separate finals - 2007, 2010 and 2012.He also had a remarkable record against Arsenal, scoring 15 times in 15 matches against them while on the books of Chelsea, as well as another goal against the Gunners when featuring for an MLS All Star team in a friendly last year.And he now wants to make it 17 in 17 against Arsene Wenger’s side, jokingly claiming on Twitter that he will temporarily leave new club Phoenix Rising to re-sign with the Blues for the FA Cup final on May 27.