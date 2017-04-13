Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, has hinted that his “little brother” Romelu Lukaku, may return to the club this summer.The Blues are reportedly planning to re-sign Lukaku from Everton, after the player turned down a new contract at Goodison Park.Manager Antonio Conte is now eyeing the Belgium international, in preparation for Diego Costa’s exit at the end of the season.“He knows the house [club] already and I think he wants to prove he can be successful here. He didn’t get the chance to do it [before],” Drogba said about Lukaku, who has scored 24 league goals this term.“Chelsea is his club since he was young, so why not? He wants to be the best.“He’s really working hard to become the best. I am always challenging him. When he scores one goal, I expect him to score two.“We have a very good relationship. I think he’s my little brother. He’s a really good guy. He’s a very good player, but also a great man.”