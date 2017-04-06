A man identified as Daniel Ekemezie, who killed his 83-year-old uncle, Patrick Odoh over land dispute has blamed the devil for his action.Ekemezie’s claim was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, on Wednesday.Amaraizu said Ekemezie carried out the act at Ukpata community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state on March 4, 2017 at 8.pm.Amaraizu said police acting on intelligence promptly arrested Ekemezie who later confessed to killing his uncle.According to the statement, Ekemezie, a father of two, left his house in Ukpata community and headed to his uncle’s place, Pa Odoh place and “On getting to the place, I woke my uncle up and tied his mouth with cloth to avoid him shouting, while I whisked him quietly that evening to Iyimkpafu/Ofiakputu forest in our community.“I tied him on the tree with rope and left him till March 8, 2017.“When I discovered after five days that he was dead, I buried him in a shallow grave,” Amaraizu quoted the suspect as confessing to the police investigation team.Amaraizu said that the suspect has been helping the police in their investigation, adding that the he led police operatives to the grave, where the decomposed corpse of Odoh was recovered on 4 April, 2017.“The suspect is regretting his evil act which he blamed on the devil,” Amaraizu added.