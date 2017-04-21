He reportedly died this (Friday) morning.
Calls made to two of his phone numbers went unanswered.
According to his Facebook profile, DAWN designs and implements the blueprint for better integration and governance of the six south-western states. His Facebook wall is now being populated by posts and comments from worried friends and associates who express concerns about the grim news.
Born on July 7, 1966, Mr. Dipo Famakinwa would have been 51 later this year
