Nigerian hip-hop singer, David Adeleke, better known as "Davido", is in a fresh scandal.

According to Sahara Reporters , the omo-baba-olowo singer allegedly issued a dud cheque to an auto dealer for the purpose of paying the sum of N7. 4 million as a balance for a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 he purchased. T

he documents obtained by the new agency shows that the auto dealer, Mr. Anekwu Chika Valentine of Prestige Autonet Limited, has already contracted a Lagos-law firm to assist him to recover the debt. A letter of instruction addressed to the law firm of W.K Shittu and Co., stated that the law firm will take 10 per cent of the sum owed by Davido if it is recovered.

The report says, on February 10, Davido issued two Zenith Bank (account number 100424****) cheques of N10 million and N1.4 million respectively. However, the latter, which apparently was to pay a part of the N7.4 million was not honored by Zenith Bank, where the auto dealer is also a customer.

The problem here is that in Nigeria giving a dud cheque is a criminal offense punishable by a two-year jail term.



